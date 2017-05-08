Saints reportedly lose starting center to injury, but one free agent could help them
Max Unger will reportedly miss the beginning of the season
The Saints' offensive line is in trouble, but a solution to their problem exists.
On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that starting center Max Unger will miss the beginning of the season due to a foot injury. Rapoport added that Unger is likely to wind up on the physically unable to perform list.
Unger, acquired in the Jimmy Graham trade the Saints made with the Seahawks a couple seasons back, has missed just one game in his two seasons with the Saints. He was Pro Football Focus' 10th-highest graded center in 2016. He holds tons of value for a pass-happy team like the Saints:
So, losing Unger is obviously a big blow for the Saints. Luckily, a solution exists.
Nick Mangold, formerly of the Jets, is still a free agent. At this point in his career, he's not nearly as good as Unger, but he's a viable replacement. Plus, he still wants to play.
Via Newsday's Kimberley A. Martin:
"I'm just rehabbing, trying to get right, trying to get ready," Mangold told Newsday on Monday, just before walking on to the golf course at Willie Colon's charity outing for Lupus research.
Mangold, 33, visited with the Baltimore Ravens in April but left without a deal. Asked if he has completely ruled out retirement, the seven-time Pro Bowler said: "We're still trying to see what the options are."
Mangold, who hurt his ankle last year, was PFF's 25th-ranked center, though he did finish with a positive grade. He'd bring experience to the table, even if he's not functioning at an elite level.
A signing like this makes sense. It might not seem like it given their lack of recent success, but the Saints are firmly in win-now mode. Drew Brees is 38 and Adrian Peterson is 32. The Saints are chasing playoff success immediately, so they can't let a May injury derail their plans.
Signing an old, injured veteran to fill a need is never ideal. But at this point, it might be the Saints' best option.
