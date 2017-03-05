Saints reportedly reject Patriots' offer of No. 32 pick in package for Brandin Cooks

The Patriots reportedly tried to trade for Saints receiver Brandin Cooks, but their offer wasn’t enough to get the Saints to pull the trigger.

According to NOLA.com’s Josh Katzenstein, the Saints rejected the Patriots’ offer of the No. 32 pick in this year’s draft in a package for Cooks. Katzenstein also reported that five teams in total have “made overtures” to the Saints, with the Titans and Eagles being two of those teams, which matches a report from earlier this week.

All three of those teams make sense, but the Patriots’ offer stands out the most, because imagining Cooks on the same roster as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, James White, and Dion Lewis is like fantasizing about the perfect pizza. That offense would’ve featured every necessary ingredient: The greatest quarterback of all time (Brady), the most explosive tight end of all time (Gronk), the dependable underneath receiver (Edelman), pass-catching running backs (White and Lewis), and the home-run threat (Cooks).

Brady hasn’t had a deep threat at receiver in some time, and it’s worth noting that he improved his deep ball this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, Brady posted the NFL’s second-highest passer rating (124.4) on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield. Cooks, 23, has averaged 81 catches, 1,155.5 yards, and 8.5 touchdowns per season since 2015. In that span, he’s also averaging 14.27 yards per reception.

That’s why the Patriots want to add Cooks to their already great offense. But that’s also probably why, if the report is true, the last pick in the first round wasn’t enough for the Saints.

“We think the world of him and his skill-set,” Saints coach Sean Payton told the team’s website earlier this week. “(Compensation for Cooks) would have to be something real significant.”

According to Katzenstein, the Saints want a pick in the middle of the first round, which is something the Patriots are lacking in this year’s draft. The Eagles and Titans, however, are slotted to pick 14th and 18th, respectively.