Saints say center Max Unger could be ready for preseason action after surgery

It was barely a week ago that it looked like New Orleans Saints starting center Max Unger would miss the beginning of the regular season due to surgery on his injured foot.

According to coach Sean Payton, though, that's not true. Payton told the Times-Picayune that Unger could be ready to go by midway through the preseason.

"We anticipate probably early August," Payton said. "I see him possibly being able to get into the preseason. Our goal would be Week 3 [of the preseason], so that's where he's at."

Payton also explained that Unger's surgery took place in May rather than at the end of the regular season because doctors initially thought that his injury would heal with rest, but that wound up not being the case.

"At the end of the season, on the X-ray he had a little bit of a space there, where you would call the Lisfranc," Payton said. "And you make one of two decisions. Dr. (Robert) Anderson, who we think is one of the best foot guys in football, felt like, 'Hey, let's rest it. No need for a procedure.'"

When Unger returned for the offseason program, the foot still had not healed properly. "So he felt like putting a screw in it now was going allow him plenty of time to rehab," Payton said.

Unger has dealt with injury issues in the past (he missed 29 games in six years with the Seahawks) but played 31 of 32 games during his two years with the Saints. The team has not signed a replacement offensive lineman for him just yet, so they appear confident that he can get back on the field by the time the season begins.