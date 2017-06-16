Saints star left tackle reportedly out 4-6 months after suffering shoulder injury

With minicamp now officially over in New Orleans, the Saints have the next six weeks off, which is good news for coach Sean Payton because he's probably going to need that time to figure out who's going to be playing left tackle for his team to start the 2017 season.

The Saints now have a gaping hole at the position after starter Terron Armstead suffered a shoulder injury during practice this week. According to NFL.com, Armstead will undergo surgery Monday to repair a torn labrum and is expected to be out 4-6 months following the operation.

The offensive lineman was devasated by the news.

Heartbroken when I found out I need surgery! No one is more frustrated than me after working so hard. I'll be back #WhoDatNation STRONGER!! — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) June 16, 2017

Armstead suffered the injury during minicamp on Wednesday. When the 26-year-old didn't show up for camp on Thursday, Payton refused to provide any details on his absence.

"We'll see," Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "Right now, nothing to report and you know I'm not going to talk about an injury until September."

Terron Armstead will likely be out until at least October after suffering a shoulder injury. USATSI

Unfortunately for Payton, he's likely going to have to talk about the Armstead injury before September because it's almost definitely going to be one of the Saints main storylines in training camp. If Armstead missed 4-6 months, that means he wouldn't be back until October at the earlierst, meaning that Payton will need to spend training camp trying to find someone to fill in for him.

The good news for the Saints is that they just happened to be somewhat prepared for the this situation. Not only did they use a first round pick on offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, but they also signed veteran tackle Khalif Barnes away from the Raiders during the offseason.

If Ramczyk looks good in camp, the Saints would probably roll with him in Armstead's place. However, if Payton doesn't feel the rookie is ready to protect Drew Brees' blindside, then he could go with Barnes.

The Saints could also go with Andrus Peat, who filled in at left tackle last season while Armstead while Armstead sat out with knee and quad injuries.

If the Saints were to look elsewhere for a tackle, there aren't a lot of options. The best free agent available is Ryan Clady, but It wouldn't be easy for the cash-strapped Saints to add him. The Saints could also do what the Lions did and seek a trade, but there aren't many teams looking to unload a left tackle in June.

After the Lions lost left tackle Taylor Decker to an injury, they went the trade route and made a deal for the Rams' Greg Robinson.

As for Armstead, this is the second major injury he's suffered since signing a five-year, $65 million extension before the 2016 season. Last year, Armstead missed a total of nine games and was place on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury. With his latest injury, the left tackle could miss as many as 14 games under the 4-6 month time table for recovery.

Armstead has been in New Orleans since 2013 when the Saints selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft. The offensive lineman has started a total of 36 games at left tackle during his four years with the Saints.

The injury to Armstead is the second major blow the Saints' offensive line has suffered this offseason. Starting center Max Unger underwent foot surgery in May and it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to go when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 11.