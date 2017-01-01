Saints would consider Doug Marrone to replace Sean Payton if trade is made

There remains a very real possibility the Saints trade coach Sean Payton this offseason, and if they do, sources said Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone would be given serious consideration for the job in New Orelans. Marrone is well thought of there from his stint in New Orelans and clicked with quarterback Drew Brees, and he also has prior head coaching experience with Buffalo.

Marrone will interview for the Jaguars' opening, and it's not inconceivable he ends up getting that position depending on how other candidates interview and what coaches decide to take jobs in other NFL cities.

The Rams are doing their due diligence on Payton, sources say, though the fact they gave up so many draft picks to move up and select Jared Goff first overall could complicate their ability to make the best offer for Payton. The Chargers are another possibility -- going to southern California would appeal to Payton, sources said.

As first reported several weeks ago, Payton and the Saints brass are open to a trade given the right scenario. Trading Payton, one of the NFL's highest-compensated coaches, would save New Orleans roughly $40 million that management could use to add much-needed talent.

Marrone has worked with several of the coaches on that staff, and thus sliding him in could save money and ease the transition if he were willing to retain several top assistants. It's unlikely Payton would be bringing a host of his current staff with him if a trade materializes.