Sammy Watkins breaks out big cliche: Next Bills coach needs to 'change the culture'

There isn't a team in the National Football League that has a longer playoff drought than the Bills. Buffalo hasn't been to the postseason since 1999, making it 17 seasons and counting since the Bills have played for a shot at the Super Bowl.

So maybe it should be no surprise that one of the key things the team's star wide receiver, Sammy Watkins, is looking for in the next coach is someone that will "change the culture." It's the cliche to end all sports cliches for a reason.

"But the new coach has to change what needs to be changed," Watkins said, per the team's official website. "Change the culture, change the mindset and get players on board. If they're not listening, cut them, kick them out, whatever. Sit them on the bench. I think that will help us move forward."

Watkins also seems to think tough love may be the answer to solving the Bills' problems.

"Whatever around the locker room that needs to be addressed, on the field, off the field, (penalty) flags," Watkins continued. "Whether it's working on things in the summer that we're not good at and being a professional. As players that's got to get fixed first. Then the coaches have got to be hard on us, not scared of us. Get at us, yell at us, curse at us, whatever to get the player to do that job the best he can that's what they need to do."

Buffalo has cycled through eight additional head coaches since Wade Phillips took them to the dance back in '99: Gregg Williams, Mike Mularkey, Dick Jauron, Perry Fewell, Chan Gailey, Doug Marrone, Rex Ryan, and now interim man Anthony Lynn. None of them have brought the Bills where they want to go.

Maybe it's the culture that needs to change or maybe it's the players, but something hasn't been right there in quite some time. They've tried offensive coaches and defensive coaches; nothing has worked. They've only even finished over .500 in two of those seasons (2004 and 2014) and they went 9-7 both times. We'll see if they can find the right recipe moving forward.