Sammy Watkins sees NBA deals, says NFL players need to get paid more

After watching dozens of NBA players agree to multi-million dollar deals since the beginning of free agency on Saturday, it appears that Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins is getting a little envious of his fellow professional athletes.

Of course, the biggest deal to go down in the NBA was Steph Curry's five-year, $201 million contract with Golden State. That deal was so crazy that it led dozens of NFL players to log on to Twitter just so they could send out a reaction tweet.

Watkins also sent out a tweet during NBA free agency and it seems that he has one wish: He wants NFL players to get paid more.

We gotta get paid more I'm pretty sure 2014 class will change the market — King Me (@sammywatkins) July 2, 2017

The good news for Watkins is that as long as the salary cap continues to go up, then NFL players will get paid more. On the other hand, if Watkins is hoping that NFL salaries will one day pay as much as NBA salaries, he's going to be waiting a long time because it's never going to happen.

Exactly make more than NBA and they players make way more something not adding up lol — King Me (@sammywatkins) July 2, 2017

Watkins seems to think that because the NFL makes more money than the NBA, that should mean that NFL players make more than their NBA counterparts.

Unfortunately, it's not that simple. Here's the main reason why NBA players make more: There are fewer players to pay.

The 32 NFL teams are paying roughly 2,000 players a year when you consider the 53-man roster and practice squads. In the NBA, there are only about 500 players collecting paychecks, which means each player gets a bigger piece of the salary pie.

As for Watkins' other point that the 2014 draft class is going to change the NFL's salary market, he's almost certainly going to be correct about that. Thanks to Derek Carr, who just signed the largest contract in NFL history, the market adjustment is already on its way.

Carr isn't the only player from 2014 who's going to score a huge contract. Odell Beckham, Anthony Barr, Jadeveon Clowney, Brandin Cooks, Aaron Donald, Mike Evans, Devonta Freeman, Taylor Lewan, Khalil Mack and Zack Martin all still have extensions to sign, and each of those guys will probably sign a huge deal.

As a matter of fact, Beckham and Donald will probably be setting new records at their respective positions down the road.

So yes, NFL players will be paid more in the future, but, sorry Sammy, they'll never be paid more than NBA players.