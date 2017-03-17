School tells Le'Veon Bell he can't attend prom with fan, but he'll still honor bet

Le'Veon is barred from the event due to his age and off-field history, but will attend pre-prom festivities

Pittsburgh Steelers fan Ava Tarantino, 17, lives in Wisconsin. She’s a high school student and she’s got some big events coming up, like the prom. 

Last week, Tarantino tweeted a challenge to her favorite player, Le’Veon Bell, whom she met while attending a Steelers game in 2014: if she got 500 retweets of her invitation to have Bell come to the prom, he’d have to make the trip up to Wisconsin and dance the night away. Bell saw the tweet and said he’d do it -- but only if she got 600 retweets. She’s up near 2,000 now, so Bell agreed to attend. 

One problem: Tarantino’s school district won’t let Bell attend. The district has a rule that no person over 19 years old or who has been involved in drug, alcohol or violent criminal incidents can attend. Bell gets dinged on both counts. 

“You can Google Mr. Bell,” school spokeswoman Terry Schuster said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We have to be equitable in the way we treat our students. We don’t even know if this is a real commitment.”

Nevertheless, Bell still plans to keep his commitment, even if he’s not actually allowed inside the dance. He’s going to all the pre-prom festivities and he’s bringing his mother and his girlfriend (who will do Tarantino’s makeup for the night) to the event, too. 

