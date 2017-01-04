Seahawks add new return weapon for playoffs with Devin Hester signing
While no longer a game-breaking talent, Hester is certainly reliable in the return game
The Seahawks clearly feel their return game needs a bit of a boost for the NFL playoffs, because the team signed Devin Hester on Tuesday night in order to improve its return game.
Hester, on Instagram, confirmed a report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he was signing with Seattle.
The Seahawks were actually good this season in terms of returns, averaging 23.1 yards per kick return (10th in the NFL) and slightly below average in punt returns, averaging 8.3 yards per return (17th in the NFL).
However, the team's top returner this season was the explosive Tyler Lockett, who suffered a brutal injury on Christmas Eve during the Seahawks loss to Arizona.
In Week 17, Seattle sent Richard Sherman back for punts and had Paul Richardson and J.D. McKissic back for kickoff returns. Risking Sherman on punts isn't acceptable with the season on the line, so it's logical to see the Hester signing.
At 34 years old, Hester doesn't have the game-breaking speed he did when he was a field-flipping superstar for the Bears, but he is a reliable returner with the capability of changing the game for Seattle and potentially ripping off some big returns.
