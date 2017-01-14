Seahawks at Falcons game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights

Welcome to the divisional round of the NFL postseason. The Seahawks are in Atlanta to face the Falcons in a battle between a top defense and a historically great offense. It's also a rematch of thrilling game in October which saw the Falcons go on a 21-0 run in the third quarter, take a lead into the fourth quarter, but watched as the Seahawks won a two-point game with some help from the officials. You can read more about that game and what's changed since here.

Who wins the rematch? More importantly, which team advances to the NFC title game? Following along here, as we'll have the latest on inactives, player news and provide in-game analysis on every pivotal play and score below in our live blog.

