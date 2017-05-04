Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: There's 'no animosity at all' with Richard Sherman

Finally, the Richard Sherman trade saga is over. Now that the draft has come and gone, the shutdown cornerback will remain with the Seahawks for at least one more season.

On Thursday, Pete Carroll confirmed that there's a "zero percent" chance the Seahawks move Sherman. He also indicated that there weren't any hurt feelings over the trade talks.

According to Carroll, there's "no animosity" between the team and player.

"Everybody on our team is available to somebody that wants to come get them if they want to trade for them," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, via ESPN.com. "We don't want to trade guys. We want to keep our guys. But we have to in an effort to always work to be better and help our team. We've got to listen and all that. So we went through that process. There was very open conversation about that. There was no animosity at all."

So, the trade talks are done, as expected.

"Yes. In one respect, it would be because it went after draft time," Carroll said. "But people can always call you, and there were some people, there were some conversations. I don't think they're going to change. I don't think anybody's going to offer us anything that would make it worthwhile, because there's no draft involved and all that kind of stuff. But that's always out there. There's always opportunities to trade.

"But the likelihood is like zero percent, it seems like. Teams don't want to give up stuff. They don't want to trade at times like this, and it's really hard to navigate through a trade with experienced players during draft time. It just doesn't happen very often."

This entire situation was always strange, so it's nice to see it end on a normal note. From the Seahawks' perspective, trading Sherman never really made that much sense. In Sherman, the Seahawks have a cornerback who's capable of locking down one sideline. Even if he wasn't at his peak in 2016, he still allowed a 63.8 passer rating in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Only five cornerbacks accumulated lower ratings than Sherman's. Since he entered the league in 2011, he's first in interceptions with 30.

The point being, it would've taken one hell of an offer for the Seahawks to give up Sherman. That offer never emerged, and so the Seahawks will gear up for another playoff run with the core of their defense still intact.