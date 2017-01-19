Seahawks could lose second-round draft pick after failing to report Sherman injury
Pete Carroll stated earlier this week that Sherman dealt with an MCL injury for much of the season
Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed that cornerback Richard Sherman dealt with a serious MCL injury for the majority of this season. As multiple reporters noted afterward, the Seahawks did not list Sherman on their injury report with a knee issue a single time this year. That's a violation of the NFL's policy in injury reporting.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, it's now possible that the Seahawks will be docked a second-round pick for their failure to disclose the injury.
The @Seahawks could lose 2nd round pick as NFL considers penalties for failure to disclose Richard Sherman's knee injury. More on @ESPNNFL— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2017
If @Seahawks do lose 2nd Rd pick, it likely will be an elevation of 5th Rd pick they were docked in Sept for repeat OTA violation @ESPNNFL— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2017
As Mortensen mentioned, the Seahawks were stripped of a fifth-round pick for violating the NFL's rules regarding how much contact is allowed at organized team activities. The team was also fined $400,000 and Pete Carroll was fined $200,000 for that violation, which was their second such violation of the policy.
There will still need to be a determination made regarding whether or not the Seahawks did violate the injury reporting policy, at which point a punishment would presumably be meted out. Regarding that question, the Seahawks are cooperating with the league and have made the following argument on their behalf:
The @Seahawks are cooperating with league, contending Sherman not missing a snap should be strongly considered on their behalf— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2017
