Seahawks could lose second-round draft pick after failing to report Sherman injury

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed that cornerback Richard Sherman dealt with a serious MCL injury for the majority of this season. As multiple reporters noted afterward, the Seahawks did not list Sherman on their injury report with a knee issue a single time this year. That's a violation of the NFL's policy in injury reporting.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, it's now possible that the Seahawks will be docked a second-round pick for their failure to disclose the injury.

The @Seahawks could lose 2nd round pick as NFL considers penalties for failure to disclose Richard Sherman's knee injury. More on @ESPNNFL — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2017 If @Seahawks do lose 2nd Rd pick, it likely will be an elevation of 5th Rd pick they were docked in Sept for repeat OTA violation @ESPNNFL — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2017

As Mortensen mentioned, the Seahawks were stripped of a fifth-round pick for violating the NFL's rules regarding how much contact is allowed at organized team activities. The team was also fined $400,000 and Pete Carroll was fined $200,000 for that violation, which was their second such violation of the policy.

There will still need to be a determination made regarding whether or not the Seahawks did violate the injury reporting policy, at which point a punishment would presumably be meted out. Regarding that question, the Seahawks are cooperating with the league and have made the following argument on their behalf: