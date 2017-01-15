Seahawks' Earl Thomas says Tom Brady, Patriots have 'the easiest route'

Saturday night's divisional playoff game against the Texans wasn't an easy win for the Patriots. Despite the final 34-16 score, which covered the historical point spread, the Pats didn't dominate the Texans the way many people expected.

That led Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, out since breaking his leg in December, to question how tough life is for the Patriots in terms of their path to and through the playoffs.

Thomas tweeted during Saturday night's game that "Tom Brady has the easiest route" and would have a much tougher go of things in the NFC West.

Tom Brady has the easiest route... put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Traditionally speaking, at least in a modern sense, Thomas has been right. Just a few years ago the NFC West was the toughest division in football, by far, and it wasn't close. That wasn't the case in 2016, though.

The AFC East actually sent more teams -- the Patriots and Dolphins -- to the playoffs than the NFC West did, with only the Seahawks representing the division.

No division had fewer combined wins this year than the NFC West (23 total). https://t.co/T6Ahlbd0iE — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2017

Brady and Bill Belichick having an easy division is also a chicken/egg thing too. The AFC East is weaker because they rule the division with an iron fist, snuffing out any attempts at rebellion before they really crop up.

Speaking specifically to this season, the Patriots did end up with an easy path. After securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Patriots knew they would face Brock Osweiler, Connor Cook or Matt Moore in the first round of the playoffs. That's almost like a second bye when you give Belichick an extra week to prepare.

Brady didn't look sharp against the Texans' top-rated defense, tossing two picks while completing less than 50 percent of his passes and getting hit eight times. That's part of where Thomas' saltiness comes from.

The Seahawks already beat the Patriots during the regular season and he probably believes that Seattle could be making a run if it had the path that the Patriots got this postseason.

Ok I'm done venting now. Everyone knows I'm a competitor...hate to see my brothers come up short & our biggest rivals win. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Interesting to see the Patriots listed there as the Seahawks "biggest rivals" ... it's not the 49ers anymore (remember that rivalry, feels like decades ago) and it appears Earl is more concerned about the Pats than the Cardinals. Which is interesting.

The Seahawks lost to Atlanta while the Patriots handled the Texans. One of those playoff opponents is not like the other; Matt Ryan looked like the MVP for the Falcons in their dismantling of the Seahawks, while Brock Osweiler, well, he looked like something out of a fairy tale.

brock osweiler runs like the cabinet from beauty and the beast — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 15, 2017

Unfortunately for Thomas, the NFL playoff cookie just crumbles differently every year. The Patriots had a harder test in their division than usual in 2016, but got lucky with the postseason draw. Now they await their opponent in the AFC Championship Game, the sixth straight for Brady and Belichick. They're not here by accident.