Seahawks ink defensive stalwart Michael Bennett to 'lucrative' contract extension

The Seattle Seahawks defensive core is going to remain in place for a few more years as the Seahawks ensured their top defensive lineman, and arguably key to the defense, will remain with the team by signing Michael Bennett to a contract extension Friday.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports the deal is a three-year contract that will keep Bennett with the team through 2020.

Seahawks stud DL Michael Bennett will sign a lucrative 3-year extension with the club this morning. Done deal... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2016 Bennett becomes the latest key Seahawk to agree to a lengthy extension with the club, keeping their core in tact... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2016 Seattle already had Bennett signed through 2017; he will now be under contract through the 2020 season, effectively for his career — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2016

Bennett has not been shy about his desire to get a new contract, even though he previously signed a deal that took him through the 2017 season. Bennett basically said if the Seahawks didn't want to get married they should just let him go; clearly this contract resembles a full-blown proposal.

The imaginative defensive end also complained that "workers" and "middle men" were getting left out in Seattle.

He has been a dominant force for the Seahawks since signing there and finding the perfect fit for both his personality and his talent.

Bennett is a dominant force against the run, one of the best defensive linemen in the game, and has averaged seven sacks a season since coming to Seattle, originally as a low-cost gamble the same offseason the Seahawks signed Cliff Avril.

His numbers are a little below from his 2015 production this year, but he's still one of the two most important pieces to the defense.

The Seahawks for their part now have Bennett, Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Doug Baldwin all under contract for the foreseeable future, ensuring a core of quality players on the roster that will make Seattle a contender for the next half decade or so.