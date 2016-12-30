Seahawks ink defensive stalwart Michael Bennett to 'lucrative' contract extension
Seattle locked up the defensive lineman to a three-year deal
The Seattle Seahawks defensive core is going to remain in place for a few more years as the Seahawks ensured their top defensive lineman, and arguably key to the defense, will remain with the team by signing Michael Bennett to a contract extension Friday.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports the deal is a three-year contract that will keep Bennett with the team through 2020.
Seahawks stud DL Michael Bennett will sign a lucrative 3-year extension with the club this morning. Done deal...— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2016
Bennett becomes the latest key Seahawk to agree to a lengthy extension with the club, keeping their core in tact...— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2016
Seattle already had Bennett signed through 2017; he will now be under contract through the 2020 season, effectively for his career— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2016
Bennett has not been shy about his desire to get a new contract, even though he previously signed a deal that took him through the 2017 season. Bennett basically said if the Seahawks didn't want to get married they should just let him go; clearly this contract resembles a full-blown proposal.
The imaginative defensive end also complained that "workers" and "middle men" were getting left out in Seattle.
He has been a dominant force for the Seahawks since signing there and finding the perfect fit for both his personality and his talent.
Bennett is a dominant force against the run, one of the best defensive linemen in the game, and has averaged seven sacks a season since coming to Seattle, originally as a low-cost gamble the same offseason the Seahawks signed Cliff Avril.
His numbers are a little below from his 2015 production this year, but he's still one of the two most important pieces to the defense.
Seahawks fans are pretty excited.
ohhhhh yeahhhhh pic.twitter.com/sXgN1XN2Mk— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 30, 2016
The Seahawks for their part now have Bennett, Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Doug Baldwin all under contract for the foreseeable future, ensuring a core of quality players on the roster that will make Seattle a contender for the next half decade or so.
