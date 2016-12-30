Seahawks ink defensive stalwart Michael Bennett to 'lucrative' contract extension

Seattle locked up the defensive lineman to a three-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks defensive core is going to remain in place for a few more years as the Seahawks ensured their top defensive lineman, and arguably key to the defense, will remain with the team by signing Michael Bennett to a contract extension Friday.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports the deal is a three-year contract that will keep Bennett with the team through 2020.

Bennett has not been shy about his desire to get a new contract, even though he previously signed a deal that took him through the 2017 season. Bennett basically said if the Seahawks didn't want to get married they should just let him go; clearly this contract resembles a full-blown proposal.

The imaginative defensive end also complained that "workers" and "middle men" were getting left out in Seattle.

He has been a dominant force for the Seahawks since signing there and finding the perfect fit for both his personality and his talent.

Bennett is a dominant force against the run, one of the best defensive linemen in the game, and has averaged seven sacks a season since coming to Seattle, originally as a low-cost gamble the same offseason the Seahawks signed Cliff Avril.

His numbers are a little below from his 2015 production this year, but he's still one of the two most important pieces to the defense.

Seahawks fans are pretty excited.

The Seahawks for their part now have Bennett, Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Doug Baldwin all under contract for the foreseeable future, ensuring a core of quality players on the roster that will make Seattle a contender for the next half decade or so.

