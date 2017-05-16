Seahawks' interest in Kaepernick is 'legit,' and here's why it makes a lot of sense

There is finally a team interested in potentially signing Colin Kaepernick. According to Pete Carroll, the Seahawaks are considering Kaepernick as a possible backup.

Per Mike Silver of NFL Media, the interest is "legit" and the Seahawks hit up Kaepernick's agents Friday to discuss the possibility of him playing behind Russell Wilson.

Seahawks GM John Schneider reached out to Colin Kaepernick's agent last Friday. Interest in him as potential backup is legit. @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 16, 2017

There are several reasons this move would make a lot of sense. Let's look at them.

Bad backup situation

Trevone Boykin was a very good college player at TCU and he has a similar style to Russell Wilson on the field. Off the field, he's the opposite, having been arrested and suspended for TCU's bowl game after he struck a police officer. Boykin was arrested again this offseason after reportedly backing his car into a bar . That led to a second arrest (within 11 days) for a possible probation violation.

Boykin was an undrafted free agent who hasn't looked entirely competent on the field. There's no real reason to ride with him as the backup if he's causing off-field issues. There are better options out there. Seattle also currently has undrafted free agent Jake Heaps on the roster as well.

Similar style

Like Boykin, Kaepernick has a similar style to Wilson. Physically the two are very different. Wilson is 5-feet-11 and 215 pounds. Kaepernick is 6-4 and 225 pounds. Wilson has a compact throwing motion while Kaepernick can get a bit elongated. Wilson has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for his career, while Kaepernick checks in at under 60 percent (59.8). Wilson has also averaged 8 yards per attempt on those passes, while Kaepernick has averaged 7.3.

But they are both extremely fast, they are both very capable runners, and they are both capable of mitigating pressure with their legs. It's not difficult to imagine a situation where Wilson, who has not missed a game due to injury, got hurt during a game and Kaepernick stepped in and ripped off some runs, used some read option and threw a few passes down the field. It would be a fairly seamless transition in terms of style for the team if the Seahawks needed to break glass in case of emergency.

This isn't about saving the world for Seattle , it's about football.

Good program

But there are some tangible benefits for Kaepernick being with the Seahawks. The reality is that if Kaepernick signs with the Jets or the Browns he will be the center of attention. His presence will become part of the rundown for a week minimum on every single hot take sports bakery. You put him on Seattle and there aren't any questions about where he stands relative to the other quarterback on the roster. Kaepernick is the backup. That's a plus for the Seahawks.

Also, Seattle has a good feel about it as a whole. Wilson spends 50 percent of his time playing football, 30 percent of the time posting Instagrams of Ciara and the other 20 percent in children's hospitals. He is a philanthropic guy, just like Kaepernick. Lots of players in the NFL are, but it's just not difficult to imagine Kaepernick's off-field actions really being embraced in the Pacific Northwest, without too much hoopla and hype surrounding what he does.

And, of course, there's the football aspect. There are a lot of good players in the Seahawks program who have developed into something more than people expected. Going to the Seahawks would let Kaepernick spend some time as a backup without the pressure of trying to steal the gig and to sit and learn and study and get better as a passer.

All said, it's a very logical landing spot if the Seahawks are interested in upgrading their backup quarterback position and Kaepernick is willing to take backup money in a situation that won't offer him an opportunity at guaranteed playing time in 2017.