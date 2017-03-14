Seahawks to reportedly host Jamaal Charles even after agreeing with Eddie Lacy

The Seahawks agreed to terms with ex-Packers running back Eddie Lacy on Tuesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done re-tooling their backfield. Another free agent running back might be on his way to Seattle.

Before landing Lacy, Jamaal Charles was reportedly scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that visit will still happen, even after the Lacy signing.

That seems strange. The Seahawks’ backfield is already crowded enough. Thomas Rawls, who entered last season as Marshawn Lynch’s successor, is still around. So is C.J. Prosise, who flashed tons of potential in his rookie season. Alex Collins, who also got a decent amount of work in during his rookie season, should also return. Add in Lacy, probably the best back of the four, and the Seahawks’ backfield just became Fantasy football’s worst nightmare.

Plus, there’s no guarantee that Charles, 30, still has the ability to be a game-changing playmaker. When healthy, Charles is one of the game’s best running backs. He’s the all-time leader in yards per carry (5.5) among all running backs and he leads every Chiefs player with 7,260 rushing yards.

But he’s appeared in just eight games in the past two seasons due to knee injuries. He tore his ACL during the the 2015 season and dealt with the effects of that injury last year. He has wound up on injured reserve in back-to-back seasons -- not to mention he also tore his ACL in 2011, though he did rebound from that injury with a 1,509-yard season.

The point being, it’s tough to see Charles getting carries in Seattle and even if he did, it’s tough to see him thriving behind an awful offensive line. Then again, seeing Charles and Russell Wilson in the same backfield is every video-gamer’s dream.

It’s also worth noting that the Eagles sounded interested in Charles earlier this offseason.