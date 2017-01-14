Seahawks vs. Falcons highlights: Seahawks somehow commit a safety on themselves

If you want to win an NFL playoff game, there's a lot of things you shouldn't do, and up high on that list is "safety yourself."

How do you safety yourself?

That's a good question, and it's one that the Seahawks answered for us during the first half against the Falcons on Saturday.

During the second quarter, Seahawks offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo gave the Falcons two free points after he stepped on Russell Wilson's foot when Seattle was backed up near their own end zone.

On a second-and-13 play from their own 13-yard line, Wilson got under center and was about to run a pass play. However, that play never happened because Odhiambo stepped on Wilson's right foot before the Seahawks quarterback could drop back to pass. Wilson then stumbled back into the end zone for a safety.

Just to give you an idea of how embarrassing this looked, let's check out a clip of the play:

Russ is tripped by his own lineman into the end zone.



2 POINTS! #SEAvsATL#NFLPlayoffshttps://t.co/y882OXGwzO — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017

The worst part for the Seahawks is that the only reason Odihambo was in the game was because their normal right guard, Germain Ifedi, injured his ankle earlier in the game. Ifedi returned to the game on the Seahawks' next drive, but he was clearly not at 100 percent health.

Anyway, the safety cut the Seahawks' lead to 10-9, and turned out to be a huge early swing.

Two plays before the safety, the Seahawks had a 79-yard punt return called back. If the return had stood, the Seahawks would've taken over possession inside of Atlanta's 15-yard line. Instead, the Seahawks following drive started at their own seven-yard line and ended with the Falcons getting two points.

After the safety, things went all Falcons for the remainder of the first half, and they entered halftime with a 19-10 lead.

