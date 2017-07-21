Sean McDermott: You can't 'be a one-sided head coach and be effective'

In the NFL, it's fairly well accepted that certain coaches are good at certain things. Bruce Arians and Sean Payton are offensive gurus, whereas Rex Ryan and Pete Carroll excel with defense. Much of this is due to coaching background, and it's partially due to the tendency to categorize everything NFL. New Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, however, doesn't think that these classifications do coaches justice.

Speaking to the Buffalo News, McDermott talked about how he wants to be well-rounded. McDermott comes from a background as a defensive coordinator, most recently with the Panthers. "You can't just be a one-sided head coach and be effective," he said.

McDermott comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree, which lends a bit of irony to his comments due to Reid's notoriety as an offensive-minded coach. However, he acknowledged that some phases just come better to coaches than others. "I want my influence to be felt in all three phases," he said. "Certainly, the defense comes naturally for me, but that said, I've had ideas for what I want the offense and special teams to look like as well.

McDermott also takes a page out of the best coach in the NFL -- Bill Belichick's -- book in regards to special teams. "I think the tendency for some is when you get into the special-teams periods and things like that to just, 'Hey, that's an off period for coaches sometimes.' And special teams is where you win games. You're going to win or lose sometimes two or three games a year on special teams or situational football," he said.

The Bills are coming off of Rex Ryan, who served as their coach for just two years. McDermott will bring Buffalo back a base 4-3 defense, whereas Ryan ran a 3-4. If McDermott is serious about touching all three phases, however, his influence will be felt throughout the team. "My hand will be on the back of this team at all times," he said. In his first season as a coach, McDermott will clearly be learning from his other coaches. With the Ryan circus leaving town, perhaps that's exactly what Buffalo needs.