Sean Payton finally answers a question about his future with the Saints

If the Saints decide to trade Sean Payton this offseason, it will be against his wishes. The 53-year-old coach revealed Monday that he definitely wants to return for a 12th season with the Saints.

During his weekly radio show on WWL in New Orleans, Payton was asked about his future and for once, he gave a definitive answer.

"My plan is definitely to be back here," Payton said, via NOLA.com. "And, shoot, I've got four more years on a contract here, and I plan on honoring that."

Payton was then asked if the Saints were the only team that he's interested in coaching in 2017.

"Yeah, absolutely," Payton said.

This was a big difference from Sunday when Payton said, "Next question" after being asked if he'd be coaching the Saints next season following New Orleans' 38-32 loss to Atlanta.

Of course, even if Payton wants to stay in New Orleans, the choice might not be his. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that there's still a "possibility" that the Saints would consider trading Payton to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, who will be opening a new stadium in 2019, are looking to make a home run hire and Payton would fit that description.

A report from the New Orleans Times-Picayune on Monday also suggested that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was open to the idea of dealing Payton to L.A.

Payton was asked about the possibility of a trade to the Rams during a conference call on Monday, and decided to sidestep the question, which is why it was notable that he gave such a straight answer during his interview with WWL.

"We're not going to answer or address rumors or reports. If we answer those every time, it would be silly," Payton said when asked about a possible trade that would send him to the West Coast.

Payton isn't the only one who thinks it's silly to speculate on a trade that would send him to New Orleans. Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he thinks all the speculation is "made up."

"Sean Payton's our head coach," Brees said. "And honestly, I don't know where you guys are getting this stuff. I guess there's speculation, whatever. I guess anybody can just write whatever they want, and all of a sudden, people think that it's fact or there's some truth to it. I think it's completely made up, to be honest with you. Coach Payton's our head coach, and that's that."

Of course, if the Rams really want Payton, there's always the chance they'll make the Saints an offer they can't refuse, and if that happens, then Payton could be coaching in L.A. next year, even if he'd rather be coaching in New Orleans.