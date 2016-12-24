Sean Payton reportedly has 'sincere interest' in Rams, Ron Rivera in rumor mill

The Los Angeles Rams got an early start on their coaching search when they fired Jeff Fisher following Week 14's humiliating home loss to the Falcons. There are some big names being bandied about as possible candidates -- including Jon Gruden, who might just be a perfect fit in L.A. despite his protests to the contrary -- but the Rams, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Saturday, are also looking at some more under-the-radar names.

Two names from way out in left field that were floated on Saturday by NFL.com: Sean Payton of the Saints and ... Ron Rivera of the Panthers?

The two NFC South coaches were mentioned independently of one another. Payton has been a name that has previously been associated with the Rams, primarily because the Saints aren't expected to ask for much in a trade exchange.

Payton, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "is monitoring with sincere interest" what the Rams do with their coaching position. The possibility of Payton to the Rams was described as "not imminent or likely but 'possible.'"

The Rivera thing is really out there. Just last June, the Panthers coach signed a new extension with the club and got a huge raise after taking Carolina to the Super Bowl. Rivera is comfortable in Carolina and well-liked within the club and the community.

Here's the logic from NFL.com: the Rams are "in need of discipline in a city with a large Hispanic population" and he would qualify as a "splash hire."

The biggest problem here? The Panthers aren't going to give up Rivera for nothing. Oh wait, no that's the second-biggest problem. The biggest problem, as pointed out in the original report is it's "not certain Rivera would want to leave Carolina."

There are many hurdles here, honestly.

Los Angeles already lost its first-round pick next year to the Tennessee Titans after trading up to land Jared Goff. That's going to be a top-10 pick barring the Rams winning out.

Rivera might get asked about this in the next 24 hours -- it's wouldn't be surprising if he answered a question about the rumor with a high level of disdain.

Everything is in play during the silly season that is coaching searches and rumors, but it's highly unlikely the Rams are poaching Rivera from the Panthers this offseason. Even Payton is a stretch considering the requirements to make it happen.