Serena Williams offers Russell Wilson, Ciara lessons after watching them play tennis

Russell Wilson is interested in many things, like playing football for the Seahawks, throwing goal-line interceptions in the final minute of the Super Bowl, and drinking weird water that allegedly cures concussions. He does not, however, appear to be all too interested in playing tennis.

On Wednesday, Ciara posted a video that showed them playing tennis. Except, instead of playing, Wilson just stood behind Ciara and watched his wife hit the ball.

In fairness to Wilson, maybe he was just waiting for his turn.

Regardless, Serena Williams decided she wanted to help the couple after watching the video. So Williams, who had to miss their wedding last summer, offered the couple free lessons:

@ciara love this! I'm coming by to give y'all lessons — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 1, 2017

Also, before I forget: If you didn’t make it to the end of the video, you’ll be saddened to learn that you missed this cute dog’s brief appearance:

Anyway, it might be tough for the three of them to find some time to get together.

Serena, who’s won 23 Grand Slam titles, has been busy lately. Earlier this week, she saw two guys playing tennis in San Francisco and decided to surprise them by asking to join their game. Meanwhile, Wilson and Ciara are expecting their first child together.