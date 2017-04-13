'Shortsighted' Bill Belichick doesn't put a number on how many years he'll coach

At some point in the distant future, the Patriots will no longer be the Galactic Empire of the NFL. At some point, their dominance will end. That end point will likely occur after Tom Brady and Bill Belichick retire.

Brady's desire to play for a long time has been documented to death, but what about Belichick's future?

During a lengthy interview with Suzy Welch of CNBC, Belichick was asked about his future. Unfortunately, he refused to put a number on the number of years he plans to coach. But don't panic, New England. He said that he's "good for a while."

"Again, I'm kind of shortsighted here," Belichick said. "I'm good. Certainly good here this year. Good for a while. I like what I'm doing. I enjoy all parts of the game -- the team building, training camp, game days, the excitement of Sunday."

When asked if the job is still fun, Belichick replied, "It really is. It beats working."

So, there you have it. Belichick is, at the very least, locked into this season and the short-term future. Really, it doesn't make any sense for him to step away before Brady does because as long as he has Brady as his quarterback, he'll be coaching a Super Bowl contender.

Personally, I hope Belichick outlasts Brady, only because I want to see how Belichick fares without his quarterback. But for that to happen, Belichick might have to coach into his 70s. In March, Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed that Brady, 39, wants to play six or seven more years . Belichick will turn 65 on Sunday. On the other hand, it'd also be interesting to watch Brady play under a coach not named Bill Belichick to see how much of his success is dependent on Belichick.

Since taking over as the Patriots' coach in 2000, Belichick's led the franchise to a 201-71 record, five championships, and seven Super Bowl appearances. He's arguably the greatest coach of all time. So, when he does step away, the Patriots will have quite the void to fill.

Just don't except Brady to replace Belichick. This past fall, Brady revealed that he doesn't want to pursue a career in coaching when his playing days are over.