Six-time Pro Bowler explains why Bears should let Trubisky compete for starting job

The Bears traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall, but they're not planning on letting him play football this year. Instead, free agent acquisition Mike Glennon, a longtime backup for the Buccaneers, will start for the Bears as Trubisky waits on the sidelines. That's the plan in Chicago.

According to one former player, though, the Bears are making a big mistake in not letting Trubisky compete for the starting job. Jeff Saturday, a six-time Pro Bowl center and current analyst for ESPN, believes the Bears need to let Trubisky compete.

"I don't appreciate when someone says there is no competition here. In my opinion, no team gets better by diminishing the ability to compete," Saturday said on ESPN Radio, per ESPN.com. "They paid Glennon a lot of money and they are going to try and get that year out of him, but my issue with that -- as a veteran -- is that if Trubisky shows up and just balls out and is the guy on offense that everyone wants to follow, shows he can be an incredible leader on the football field, and shows he's a great quarterback and is better than Glennon, and then you make that decision that he's not going to start no matter what ... I think you've done yourself a tremendous disservice."

That makes sense. And here's where I point out that Saturday spent most of his career snapping the football to Peyton Manning. So, he probably knows what he's talking about.

Here's the thing: I don't know if I fully believe the Bears when they say that Trubisky won't be given a chance to compete, though it's worth noting that pretty much everyone involved -- from GM Ryan Pace to Glennon to Trubisky himself -- has maintained that Glennon is the undisputed starter. What happens if Trubisky goes out there and kills it in the preseason? What happens if Glennon struggles mightily in the opening weeks of the season?

There's a very real chance that Glennon will, in fact, struggle as the Bears' starter. For one, Glennon's never really shown the ability to be a starting-caliber quarterback. Does he have potential? Sure, that's why the Bears handed him $15 million per year. But Glennon also has a career 84.6 passer rating. And then there's the fact that Glennon won't have the best supporting cast; the Bears' best receiver is Cameron Meredith.

If the Bears start off poorly (which will likely happen) and Glennon struggles (again, this is also likely), they'll face intense pressure to play Trubisky. That's why it could happen, despite what they're saying now.

Funnily enough, a different former player with equal -- if not more -- credibility disagrees with Saturday. According to former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler -- remember him? -- the Bears should let Trubisky sit for the entire season.

"If it's going downhill, I don't really see any reason to play the kid," Cutler told ESPN Radio in May. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at No. 2 and draft him for a reason, and that's to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you've got some people around you, some pieces around you, it's hard to win football games in this league as a quarterback. If it's going downhill, there's no way I'm playing him. For what? So he can go out there and take a beating and he can get off to a rough start as an NFL quarterback?"