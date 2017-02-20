Soon-to-be free agent Pierre Garcon to NFL teams on Instagram: Y'all hiring?

The year 2017 is very different than even five years ago, primarily because of social media and the impact it has on players’ abilities to get a message out. For instance, if a player thinks he might be getting cut, he doesn’t have to leak it to a media member or have his agent pass the news along.

Instead, like Pierre Garcon did on Monday morning, he can just hit up Instagram, post a picture of himself and add the caption “#YALLHIRING?”

#YallHiring? A post shared by Pierre Garcon (@pierregarcon) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:29am PST

The obvious insinuation here is that Garcon, currently an employee of the Washington Redskins, will not be an employee of that football team for much longer.

That shouldn’t be a huge surprise, given that Garcon’s contract was up. But the Redskins clearly aren’t going to use the franchise tag on him (they need it for Kirk Cousins anyway) and have pretty clearly expressed they don’t intend on signing him to a new deal.

Washington also has DeSean Jackson looming as a free agent, and used a first-round pick on Josh Doctson out of TCU last year. Jordan Reed is a tight end, technically, but he’s just a big, strong wide receiver.

Receiver is an option for the Redskins again in this draft too. Dane Brugler and Rob Rang have Washington going in a different direction with the No. 17 overall pick, but I could absolutely see them continuing to load up with talent at the position if there is a quality receiver there.

A return for Garcon can’t be ruled out either, should the market prove to be slow-moving for wideouts. At 30 years old he may have extended his time in Washington as long as he can, though. Especially with two first-year coaches -- Sean McVay with the Rams and Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers -- having a serious need for quality wideouts on their roster. Garcon could parlay that experience into a decent deal out west.

Garcon signed with a huge-money deal (five years, $42.5 million) as a free agent before the 2012 season, and somehow managed to play the entire thing out, a real rarity in the NFL these days.