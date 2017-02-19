Sorry, guys, but Beast Mode only takes pictures with women and children

As anyone that follows the NFL knows, there are some things that Marshawn Lynch just won’t do. Talk to the media. Answer questions at Super Bowl media day. Let Skittles go to waste. Get tackled by the first man that tries.

Also on that list, apparently: take pictures with men at his Beast Mode apparel store. The store opened in Lynch’s native Oakland last year and he made an appearance there this week, where this sign was posted outside:

God damn marshawn rules. He's about a foot out of frame, by the way. A post shared by Vince Mancini (@filmdrunk) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

At least one witness says the sign is legit, and Lynch really did refuse to take photos with men, referring them to the sign. That’s... totally believable.