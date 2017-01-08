Sorting the Saturday Pile: Seahawks open as underdog against Falcons

The NFL playoffs are underway and after a day's worth of action, we already know one matchup for next week. The Seattle Seahawks , who manhandled the Detroit Lions 26-6 on Saturday night, will travel to Atlanta for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons .

That game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:35 p.m. ET on Fox. (You can check the full NFL playoff schedule here and the full NFL playoff bracket here.)

And the Falcons, a little surprisingly, opened up as 3.5-point favorites, according to the Las Vegas Westgate.

It isn't surprising that the Falcons are favored, per se, because they're coming off a bye week, they've largely been a better team all season and they're at home. Vegas usually gives three points just for playing at home, so they're essentially calling this a pick 'em game.

But the difference in what we expected to see from Seattle and what we actually saw from Seattle is interesting. Thomas Rawls ran for 161 yards against the Lions, a playoff record for a franchise that featured Marshawn Lynch and Shawn Alexander within the last 20 years. Even with Earl Thomas hurt, this is a dangerous defense -- Matthew Stafford threw at Richard Sherman a total of one time on Saturday night.

Richard Sherman tonight:

1 Target

0 Catches Allowed

0 Yards Allowed

1 Pass Breakup — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 8, 2017

Obviously the Falcons are a different test. Matt Ryan is a first-team All-Pro and should absolutely be the choice for MVP this year. Julio Jones can't be shut down even with Sherman on him. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are a nasty two-headed beast and better than what Detroit has (no offense, Zach Zenner ).

It's a fascinating matchup with the potential for an awesome game. Seattle is good at pass defense, while the Falcons are great at passing the ball. Seattle needs to run the ball -- but showed signs of explosiveness in the passing game Saturday -- and Atlanta isn't fantastic against the run (29th in rush defense DVOA). The Seahawks offensive line has struggled and this is a prime opportunity for Vic Beasley to show up on a huge stage.

There's some precedent for this game to be excellent, by the way. The last time these teams met in the divisional round in 2012, the game resulted in an epic 30-28 Falcons win that featured Russell Wilson breaking the record for most passing yards by a rookie in a playoff game.

More things to know from Saturday's action:

The Dallas Cowboys ' opponent is 'known'

We won't actually find out who the Cowboys are hosting until the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants finish the final game of the wild-card round on Sunday night. But we do know the winner will head to Dallas to play Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott .

This also means both NFC divisional-round games are guaranteed to be rematches. We saw Seattle beat Atlanta at home back in October.

The Cowboys lost only two meaningful games this season (Week 17 doesn't count) and both of them were to the Giants. They might say they want revenge, but the Giants are a bad matchup for them. They don't really want to see them.

On the other hand, the Packers team the Cowboys beat earlier this year isn't the same Packers team playing right now. Aaron Rodgers is on fire lately and could have his way with that Cowboys defense. The Dallas running game presents a big problem for the Packers defense, however.

Either matchup will be fantastic.

Favorites rolling

It's early and it's a small sample size, but favorites are doing very well so far in the playoffs. The Houston Texans were 3.5-point favorites and inched up to 4- and 4.5-point favorites as the game against the Oakland Raiders approached. They covered and it wasn't close.

Seattle opened as an 8-point favorite but shot up to a 9.5-favorite just before kickoff as well. They won by 20 points -- the game was in question in the second half but the Seahawks dominated the entire time and it was a relatively easy cover.

Obviously both of those teams were playing at home.

This is particularly worth noting because the two home favorites for Sunday's games have already shot up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened as a 10-point favorite and they're currently a 12.5-point favorite over the Miami Dolphins according to SportsLine. The Packers were 3.5-point favorites over the Giants initially but are currently 5.5-point favorites per SportsLine.

That's a pretty significant movement.

This is sad

Here are a lot of really depressing stats about the Lions struggles both this year and in the past. If you're a Lions fan just close out the browser window.

They didn't beat anyone who made the playoffs this year.

#Lions against teams that made the playoffs this year: 0-6. — Brad Gagnon (@Brad_Gagnon) January 8, 2017

They didn't win outside once.

This is why you don't let indoor cats outside. Final tally in outdoor games for the Lions this season: They went 0-4, got outscored 94-53. pic.twitter.com/fzfBVEp6vn — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 8, 2017

They have less playoff wins than Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson now has eight playoff wins. The Detroit Lions, in their 81-year history, have seven. — Vincent Verhei (@FO_VVerhei) January 8, 2017

They hold the record for most consecutive playoff losses.

The Lions have broken their tie with the Bengals. Nine straight playoff losses is a new all-time record. Cincy had a nice run last 5 years. pic.twitter.com/cf9ejgeGo4 — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) January 8, 2017

They haven't won since Week 14.

As it turned out, the @lions come from behind Week 14 win over the Bears was their last of the season. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 8, 2017

And they haven't won a road playoff game since 1957.

Longest #NFL playoff road win droughts:

Det: 1957

Cin: Never

Cle: 1969

Oak: 1980

Hou: 1988

Dal: 1992

Buf: 1992

Chi: 1994

Den: 1997

Mia: 1999 — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) January 8, 2017

HAVING SAID ALL THAT ... the Lions overachieved and saw Matthew Stafford take a leap before injuring his finger late in the year. Coach Jim Caldwell is right -- there's only one team that ends the season happy. It just wasn't the Lions. Again.

Brock N' Roll

The best part about Brock Osweiler is all the puns you can make with his first name. It's actually the only good part, once you factor in his contract. But, hey, he actually played kind of decent on Saturday afternoon against the Raiders in Houston's 27-14 win to advance to the divisional round.

We don't know who the Texans will play (it's likely the New England Patriots unless the Dolphins win), but we do know Osweiler will be starting, since Bill O'Brien announced it following the game.

Should Texans fans be happy about that? Sure, why not. Osweiler has a higher ceiling than Tom Savage , but he also has an infinitely lower floor than Savage. Savage isn't making this throw.

But Savage also isn't making any of the other infinitely terrible throws that Osweiler is prone to make, particularly in a game where O'Brien will be squaring off against his old boss Bill Belichick, who also doubles as the greatest coach in the history of football and a pretty solid defensive mind.

The reality is Houston is a long shot to win. They need to hope Osweiler can catch lightning. He actually targeted DeAndre Hopkins this week -- finally -- and the results were positive. No clue why it took this long to feed the Texans best playmaker.

Seahawks have more weapons

We mentioned the Seahawks' play earlier, but it's worth mentioning that they magically discovered an additional weapon on Saturday night in the form of Paul Richardson , who apparently underwent some sort of Inspector Gadget surgery before playing the Lions.

Richardson was incredible, making a couple ridiculous one-handed catches on Saturday, even if he needed to use someone's facemask to make one of them.

Is @prich10 for real?!

No regard for the defender.



And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.

WHAT?! #DETvsSEAhttps://t.co/xhfiNHlvOB — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017

He promptly pulled off another silly play later in the game.

On a night when Doug Baldwin continued to prove how undervalued he is and Rawls ran like a madman, it was a reminder not to count out the Seahawks even if they struggled to finish out the regular season.

They are substantially better at home -- undefeated under Pete Carroll there in the playoffs -- but they are very much a formidable opponent for anyone in the NFC.