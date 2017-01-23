Sorting the Sunday Pile: Ryan must reverse these trends to win 2017 Super Bowl

The biggest advantage for the New England Patriots heading into Super Bowl LI isn't any of the players; it's the additional week afforded to Bill Belichick, so he can plan how to attack the Atlanta Falcons . With the Super Bowl bye in place, Belichick heads into the office on Monday knowing he's got about 12 days and 22 hours to grind on game film and figure out how to slow down the league's most prolific passing attack.

The particularly bad news for Matt Ryan and Atlanta? Ryan's never beaten Belichick. It's a small sample size, but in a pair of games played against the Patriots since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, Ryan's gone up against Belichick twice and lost.

Date Result Comp/Att (%) Yards Yards/Att TD-INT 09-27-2009 NE 26-10 17/28 (60.7) 199 7.11 0-0 09-29-2013 NE 30-23

34/54 (63.0) 421 7.80 2-1

Here are several more takeaways from conference championship weekend:

Defense trumps offense?

Another disturbing trend for Falcons fans: history is not kind to matchups featuring the No. 1 scoring defense and the No. 1 scoring offense.

Only once in NFL history has the No. 1 scoring offense beaten the No. 1 scoring defense, when the 49ers and Joe Montana managed to topple Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XXIV. The 49ers were also good on offense that year, though, which isn't the case with most of these other teams.

Offense Points/Game Defense Points/Game Winner Super Bowl LI Falcons 33.8 Patriots 15.6 ???? Super Bowl XLVIII Denver Broncos 37.9 Seattle Seahawks 14.4 Defense Super Bowl XXV Buffalo Bills 26.8 New York Giants 13.2 Defense Super Bowl XXIV 49ers 27.6 Broncos 14.1 Offense Super Bowl XIX Dolphins 32.1 49ers 14.2 Defense Super Bowl XIII Dallas Cowboys 24.0 Pittsburgh Steelers 12.2 Defense Super Bowl I Kansas City Chiefs 32.0 Green Bay Packers 11.6 Defense

The Patriots are closer to the 49ers' profile than anything else -- they were a top-five offense in terms of points scored as well as the No. 1 defense. But they also don't feel quite like the Seahawks defense did when it played the Broncos back in Super Bowl XLVIII, which turned into a Seattle blowout of Peyton Manning and Denver.

That Seattle defense was historically great and incredibly physical. The Patriots are fantastic, and it's possible we take their quality defense for granted at this point, but they're not that Seahawks unit in terms of what they can do to you in multiple areas of defense.

Plus, have the Patriots played anyone? At the quarterback position, they had a nice run to close out the season and beef up their stats.

#Patriots last 8 Quarterbacks Faced:



Brock Osweiler

Matt Moore

Jared Goff

Trevor Siemian

Ryan Fitzpatrick twice

Joe Flacco

Colin Kaepernick — Evan Silva (@evansilva) January 17, 2017

They did shut down Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' prolific offense, but Ben was actually good and they were missing Le'Veon Bell for much of the game.

None of this is to question Belichick's defensive prowess, however. Antonio Brown was nullified by the Pats on Sunday. That's what The Hoodie does to an offense: take away its best weapon and make the other players produce.

The Steelers' alternate weapons -- Sammie Coates and Codi Hamilton -- had some terrible mistakes that cost Pittsburgh points. Taylor Gabriel and Mohamed Sanu , assuming Belichick plans to take away Julio Jones , offer a substantial improvement over those guys.

A history of over/unders

The Super Bowl already features easily the highest over/under total in modern history, with the number opening at 57 and quickly climbing above 60. The Falcons and Packers sported the highest over/under total in playoff history, with the number closing somewhere between 60 and 61, maybe higher depending on when and where a bet was placed.

The key takeaway to this number is how high it's climbing and how quickly it's climbing. 60 is absurd for a Super Bowl -- we've only seen four games since 2000 that had an over/under higher than 50.

And in all of those games, three of which featured the Patriots, the number went under.

Year Teams Total Score Over/Under 2011 Giants-Patriots 53.5 21-17 Under 2009 Saints-Colts 56.5 31-17 Under 2007 Giants-Patriots 54.5 17-14 Under 2001 Patriots-Rams 52.5 20-17 Under

The real surprise here is that the Saints-Colts matchup couldn't hit that total. Man, how did Peyton Manning only score 17 points against a Gregg Williams defense? Oh, right. You go back and think about those games, and it always featured a historical offense. The Los Angeles Rams in 2001 were The Greatest Show on Turf. The Patriots in 2007 were undefeated.

And the concern you have if you're taking the over in this game is that Belichick has two weeks to prepare and could slow down the Falcons both by limiting scoring opportunities via defense and by playing ball control with LeGarrette Blount . Atlanta will score, but the Pats are giving up less than 16 points per game.

It's worth noting that all other totals of at least 50 points in Super Bowl history are a combined 5-2 to the over. Recent history and the presence of Bill Belichick says the total should stay lower.

Opening drive success

Atlanta's first possession against Green Bay featured something everyone should be plenty accustomed to seeing: a Falcons march down the field that resulted in a touchdown. Atlanta has now scored a touchdown on the opening drive in its last eight games, a remarkable stretch of time that shows how well Kyle Shanahan is doing when it comes to scripting plays that start the game and how well Ryan is doing executing them.

These aren't instances of the Falcons just getting lucky either. Look at the distance and time covered during this streak:

Week Opponent Plays Yards Time NFC CG Packers 13 80 6:36 Div. Round Seahawks 13 70 7:12 Week 17 New Orleans Saints 4 68 2:11 Week 16 Carolina Panthers 8 75 4:03 Week 15 49ers 6 47 2:57 Week 14 Rams 1 3 0:10 Week 13 Chiefs 10 80 4:58 Week 12 Arizona Cardinals 11 71 6:01

The Rams thing is hilarious because it was a fumbled kickoff, but it takes down the average numbers, which are still staggering. Over the last eight weeks, the Falcons' opening drive lasted an average of 8.3 plays and went 61.8 yards and resulted in a touchdown every single time.

Keep an eye on how Belichick and the Pats attempt to counterbalance this, because you take away that initial march down the field and you can flip the field on the Falcons early.