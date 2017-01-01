David Johnson's knee reportedly has meniscus damage but ACL intact

Update: According to a report from ESPN, Johnson suffered some meniscus damage in his knee but his ACL is intact. He'll have an MRI Monday to see if there's any damage beyond what the initial tests showed.

Initial tests on Cardinals' RB David Johnson's knee showed meniscus damage, ACL intact, per source. MRI on Monday for further clarity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Original story: David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals has been one of the best running backs in all of football from the moment he became the team's starter toward the end of last season. This year, he had racked up at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the Cardinals' first 15 games -- an NFL record. Heading into Week 17, he led the NFL in both yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.

Early in the Cardinals' season finale, Johnson suffered a knee injury that appeared serious. His left leg got caught in the ground while he was being tackled and it bent awkwardly backward.

🙏 that David Johnson is ok!!!! pic.twitter.com/AihXBwhVSC — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) January 1, 2017

He left the field and was examined by doctors on the sideline before they brought out the cart to take him to the locker room.

David Johnson down after that play. And this looks not good. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 1, 2017 David Johnson is coming off with help. Frightening sight. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 1, 2017 Team doctor is examining on David Johnson's left knee on sideline. A cart is coming out for him now. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) January 1, 2017 David Johnson is being carted to the locker room. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) January 1, 2017

The Cardinals have been feeding Johnson the ball on a consistent basis even after being eliminated from playoff contention a few weeks ago. He had eight touches for 44 yards already at the time he was injured and he had 73 total touches over the previous three weeks.