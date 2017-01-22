Steelers' Antonio Brown reportedly has a six-figure deal with Facebook

We might have an answer for why Antonio Brown decided to fire up Facebook Live in the locker room in the moments following the Steelers' playoff victory over the Chiefs.

Coach Mike Tomlin, whose postgame speech was broadcast live around the world without his knowledge, called Brown's actions foolish, selfish and inconsiderate. Turns out, it was also lucrative, at least according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, who reports that the Steelers wide receiver "has a big-time marketing deal with Facebook," and that "the deal is worth in the high six-figures."

So perhaps it's fitting that Brown, whose catchphrase is "Business is boomin'," took to social media -- including Facebook -- to apologize for using ... Facebook.

"I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans," Brown said in a statement posted on his social media accounts. "It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions. I'm sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they've had to answer questions about while we're preparing for a big game on Sunday."

Brown, one of the league's best receivers who has 232 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' two playoff wins, will look to make amends for his actions against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. (In related news: If he pulls an Odell Beckham and has a few costly drops -- FacebookGate will remain a story ... well, for the rest of Brown's career).

The Steelers, who are 2-9 against the Tom Brady-led Patriots (and 0-2 in the postseason), are currently six-point underdogs, and just three of eight of the CBSSports.com experts (full disclosure -- we're one of those so-called "experts") think Pittsburgh can win.