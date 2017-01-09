Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter charged with assault in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested on Sunday night, only hours after the team's 30-12 victory against the Miami Dolphins.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson told KDKA, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, that Porter was detained late Sunday after getting into an altercation outside a local bar. According to a police statement obtained by WPXI.com in Pittsburgh, police were called to the bar after it was reported that an unruly customer was "in the process of assaulting a doorman."

After being taken into custody, Porter was hit with a total of five charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and making terroristic threats.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Steelers said they're aware of the situation.

"We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter," the team said. "We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details."

It has been a rough few hours for the Steelers. Following the victory, Ben Roethlisberger announced that he had suffered a right leg injury. After meeting with the media, the Steelers quarterback left the stadium in a boot.

The incident involving Porter happened a few hours later.

The 36-year-old Porter is in his third season as a Steelers assistant, and in his second year as the team's outside linebackers coach. Porter also played 13 years in the NFL, with eight of those coming in Pittsburgh.

Porter is famously known for coming on the field during the Steelers-Bengals playoff game in January 2016. His presence caused a melee, which led the NFL to enact the "Joey Porter rule" for the 2016 season. Under that rule, assistant coaches are not allowed to enter the field of play at any point during a game.