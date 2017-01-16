Steelers at Chiefs game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights

The Steelers, who finished 11-5 in the regular season, were 5-3 on the road, and their current eight-game winning streak includes four consecutive wins away from Heinz Field. This is important because on Sunday, the AFC North champs will face the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, one of the loudest, toughest venues in professional football.

The Chiefs have lost four straight home playoff games, but they also earned a first-round bye. Worth noting: Andy Reid-coached teams are 16-2 coming off a regular-season bye and 3-0 after playoff byes.

Follow along here in our live blog for in-game analysis on every pivotal play, score and highlights.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.