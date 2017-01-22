Steelers at Patriots game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights

The Patriots and Steelers have six Super Bowl between them but New England holds the decided edge in head-to-head matchups. And when Tom Brady is under center, the Pats are 9-2, including 2-0 in the playoffs. The Steelers' last win against the Patriots came in 2011, and before that, 2004.

Will Brady and the Patriots continue to dominate Pittsburgh or can the Steelers flip the script when the two square off in today's AFC Championship Game? The winner advances to Super Bowl LI.

Follow along below in our live blog for in-game analysis, including inactives, scores, injuries and highlights.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.