Steelers at Patriots game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights
The winner of the AFC Championship Game advances to Super Bowl LI in Houston
The Patriots and Steelers have six Super Bowl between them but New England holds the decided edge in head-to-head matchups. And when Tom Brady is under center, the Pats are 9-2, including 2-0 in the playoffs. The Steelers' last win against the Patriots came in 2011, and before that, 2004.
Will Brady and the Patriots continue to dominate Pittsburgh or can the Steelers flip the script when the two square off in today's AFC Championship Game? The winner advances to Super Bowl LI.
Follow along below in our live blog for in-game analysis, including inactives, scores, injuries and highlights.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Colts pursued trade for Sean Payton
Sources also say that GM Ryan Grigson was surprised by his firing Saturday
-
Julio Jones goes Beast Mode on long TD
The Falcons took a 31-0 lead in the third quarter
-
Updated 2017 NFL Playoff Schedule
Here's the NFL playoff schedule for the divisional round and championship Sunday
-
Updated 2017 NFL playoff schedule
Here's the updated schedule for the NFL postseason
-
NFL explains non-safety call on Falcons
Controversy broke out in the second quarter of the NFC title game
-
Luke Bryan singing anthem at Super Bowl
He'll have a lot to live up to after Lady Gaga last year
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre