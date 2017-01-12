Steelers' Bud Dupree fined for huge hit on Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore

Bud Dupree's big hit will result in a sizable hit to his wallet. The Steelers pass-rusher has been fined somewhere between $18,000 and $24,000 for his controversial hit on Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore during last weekend's AFC wild-card game, according to a report from ESPN.com.

Dupree told ESPN on Thursday that he received a fine, but he wasn't sure of the amount. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the fine was for $18,231. Dupree, who received a penalty for roughing the passer on the play, said he will likely appeal the fine.

Dupree hit Moore helmet-to-helmet as the QB scrambled toward the sideline, and it resulted in him being briefly knocked out of the game.

Moore was down on the field for several minutes but managed to return to the game after missing only one play. As our John Breech noted at the time, Moore was down on the field for a longer period of time than for how long it took team doctors to examine him for a concussion. As ESPN noted in its report, the NFLPA is investigating the Dolphins' handling of the situation. Moore did not exactly have the best grasp on the football throughout the rest of the afternoon, losing two fumbles and getting intercepted once.

UPDATE 2:52 p.m. EST

The exact amount of Dupree's fine is still apparently in dispute, as Steelers beat writers Mark Kaboly and Jeremy Fowler note that he can't be fined more than 25 percent of his game check: