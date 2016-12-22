Steelers' Chris Boswell gets drug-tested after kicking six field goals vs. Bengals

Coach Mike Tomlin gave Boswell a game ball. The NFL gave him something far different

Perhaps it's anecdotal, but it sure seems like every time a punter or a kicker has an outstanding game, they're tweeting hours later about their NFL-mandated "random" drug test.

On Sunday, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell went 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts, including three from 49 yards in 15-degree weather, to help the Steelers beat the Bengals, 24-20. And for his troubles, Boswell got a game ball from coach Mike Tomlin and a "You've been randomly selected!" drug-test notice from the league.

"I don't like handing out game balls like breath mints," Tomlin said of his decision. Perhaps the NFL misheard him, thought Boswell had taken something else, and moved forward with the drug test.

Either way, Boswell, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, would like to point out that whatever he's on isn't working.

In addition to the six made field goals against the Bengals, Boswell, who tied Jeff Reed (2002) and Gary Anderson (1988) for the franchise-best mark, also saved a touchdown.


The Steelers host the Ravens on Sunday in a game that will almost certainly decide the AFC North. And for as good as Boswell has been this season, the best kicker on the field will be Justin Tucker, who is, without a doubt, also Baltimore's best offensive weapon.

