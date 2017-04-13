Steelers cornerback stopped, but not arrested for bringing a gun to the airport

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson ran into some trouble at the airport this week. According to TMZ Sports, Golson attempted to go through airport security with a gun and several bullets in his carry-on bag. Golson, though, was not arrested.

Here's what TMZ is reporting.

Here's what we know ... the 2015 2nd round draft pick was going through security at Mobile Regional Airport around noon Wednesday when they found a Glock .45 caliber pistol along with 23 rounds of ammunition in the magazine. There's a discrepancy over whether the gun can be considered "loaded" or "unloaded" since there was technically not a round in the chamber. TSA alerted police and officers took the bag and escorted Golson out of the area. Golson was NOT arrested. Instead, cops offered to hold the gun for him until he returned from his travels ... at which time he could pick it up.

TMZ did not offer a reason as to why Golson was not arrested for attempting to bring a gun and bullets through airport security. Former Bucs and Raiders receiver Louis Murphy was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon when he did the same thing at a Florida airport this week, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Golson, the Steelers' 2015 second-round pick, has yet to step on the field in the NFL. He missed the 2015 season after shoulder surgery and the 2016 season with a Lisfranc (foot) injury.