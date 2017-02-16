Steelers in 'priority' talks with Antonio Brown, likely tagging Le'Veon Bell

The Big Three in Pittsburgh -- Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell -- are the source of some consternation for Steelers fans this offseason. Good news is it sounds like they should all be back.

Brown caused issues during the playoffs with a locker room Facebook incident, and his antics were reportedly “wearing thin” in Pittsburgh. Not thin enough, however, to actually make him a trade candidate. Brown, who has one year left on his deal, said this week his agents are negotiating with the Steelers. And GM Kevin Colbert, speaking with Steelers.com, confirmed as much.

“What we always ask the agent is to keep us informed,” said Colbert. “If you are getting an offer, or if you are getting interest, let us know and we’ll see if we can manage or meet your expectations. I can say that Antonio is the only one we’re in specific negotiations with now. I can say unequivocally that we want Antonio Brown to retire as a member of the Steelers just as we want Le’Veon Bell to retire as a member of the Steelers.”

Colbert, per the site, described the negotiations as a “priority.” That’s good news for the Steelers because Brown, for whatever headaches he might produce, is one of the three best (at worst) receivers in the game. He’s as dynamic as it comes and would fetch a crazy price on the open market, not to mention the trade market. He’s not going anywhere, so ignore the noise.

As for Bell, he makes a lot of sense as a candidate for the franchise tag, given his injury history and off-field history. Colbert said the Steelers will certainly consider that option although in a perfect world something long-term would also materialize for the running back.

“The tag is always an option, and it’s something we’ll use if necessary,” said Colbert. “We have until March 1 to make the decision. Again, this thing is very fluid. It changes daily, once you start into talks with players and start to see how it’s all going to fit. We know that’s an option. Even if we were to use the tag on Le’Veon, we would certainly want to do something long-term and have him be a member of the Steelers for life.”

Will Le’Veon Bell get the dreaded franchise tag? USATSI

Bell is an interesting case, though. As colleague Joel Corry wrote recently, he’ll be a “litmus test” for running back salaries moving forward.

“There probably won’t be any $10 million-per-year running backs left in the NFL to help Bell’s market because the Vikings aren’t expected to pick up Adrian Peterson’s $18 million option for the 2017 season,” Corry wrote.

As far as running backs go, Bell is a different animal too. He’s averaged over 1,500 yards from scrimmage, 4.8 receptions per game and 57 receptions per year in his first four seasons, despite only averaging 12 games per season played.

He’s as good a case as any to get the tag, which could lead to a long-term deal. With the tag coming in at just over $12 million, negotiating a deal to Bell’s liking (he would probably prefer something like five years, $40 million, and it’s hard to imagine the Steelers doing that) could be difficult.

And that leaves us with Big Ben, who decided to really mix things up when he said he would consider retirement this offseason. Colbert played the role of nice boss when it came to that subject, giving legitimate concern to the prospect of Roethlisberger bouncing, while also pointing out he expects his franchise QB to return.

“Where it stands is, Ben said that it’s a possibility, and we’ll treat it as such,” said Colbert when asked if Roethlisberger has provided the team with any update on his status that came into question during a Jan. 24 radio appearance when Roethlisberger said he wasn’t yet prepared to commit to playing in 2017. “We hope he doesn’t retire. If he does, then as an organization we’ll try to move on, and we will move on. It doesn’t change our planning. When we scout in the fall, we scout every position. Even when Ben was a young player, we still evaluated the quarterback class, because how the quarterbacks stack up (in the draft) is going to affect how the tackles stack up and how the receivers stack up. We always evaluate every position, and if Ben would decide to retire we would be prepared then to move accordingly. I hope we don’t get to that situation for a few more years.



“I’m working under the assumption that until he says he’s retired officially, then he’s not. If he decides to (retire), then we’ll act accordingly, but in the meantime we’re not going to get out of sorts with potential retirements.”

In this case, “act accordingly” probably means it’s time to set everything on fire and sit there calmly saying “this is fine.”

But let’s be real. Roethlisberger isn’t walking away from a pile of money at this point to quit football, not when the Steelers have an impressive core together and just made a run to the AFC Championship Game.

So, yes, the Steelers are dealing with a lot of concern about the three most important players on offense, but if you buy what Colbert is selling (and there’s no reason not to), then the window is very much open for the Steelers to make a championship run in 2017 with the Big Three back on the roster and ready to produce big numbers.