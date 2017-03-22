Steelers legend 'would've said goodbye' to Antonio Brown for Facebook video

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

Remember when Antonio Brown broadcasted Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech on Facebook following the Steelers’ playoff win over the Chiefs? Remember when Tomlin suggested that Brown’s actions could compromise his future with the team?

None of that ended up mattering in the end considering the Steelers soon made Brown the highest-paid receiver in the league. But if it were up to Joe Greene, the Steelers legend and Hall of Famer, he would’ve gotten rid of Brown, because his actions “can’t be tolerated.”

“My first thought was, I would have to say goodbye, but that’s me,” Greene told 93.7 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station.

For what it’s worth, Greene prefaced his answer by admitting to being an “emotional guy” who “[shoots] from the hip without thinking and going through all of the ramifications of actions that I’ve made.” He also called Brown a “fantastic player.”

Since it’s been a couple months, here’s a quick refresher of what happened. After the Steelers’ beat the Chiefs in the divisional round in the playoffs, Brown live-streamed from inside the locker room for more than 17 minutes. During those 17 minutes, Tomlin said this about the Patriots, the Steelers’ next opponent:

“When you get to this point in the journey, man, not a lot needs to be said,” Tomlin said, per ESPN.com’s transcription of the video. “Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We just spotted these a--h---- a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4 o’clock in the f---ing morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their a--. But you ain’t got to tell them we’re coming.”

Of course, that story took off because Tomlin used an expletive to describe the Patriots. As a result, the Steelers reportedly fined Brown $10,000. Tomlin also hinted that the video could be used as reason for the team to move on from Brown:

Tomlin: That's often why you see great players move from team to team. Don't want that to happen to Antonio Brown. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 17, 2017

Brown apologized:

A week later, the “a--h----” ended the Steelers’ season. As expected, that video wasn’t enough to make the Steelers move on from Brown. At the end of February, they signed him to a five-year deal worth nearly $73 million, which made Brown the league’s highest paid receiver.

And that makes sense, given Brown is arguably the league’s best receiver. Last year, Brown caught 106 passes for 1,284 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Since he entered the league in 2010, Brown has accumulated the second-most receiving yards in football -- only Calvin Johnson, who retired a year ago, has more. Clearly, an overblown incident involving a harmless Facebook video was never going to be enough for the Steelers to part ways with a receiver of Brown’s caliber.

Unless, of course, Greene -- a 10-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro member, and Hall of Famer -- made the decisions in Pittsburgh. Thankfully for the Steelers, he doesn’t.