Steelers' Le'Veon Bell reportedly not expected to undergo groin surgery

Le’Veon Bell’s groin injury, which was revealed shortly after the Steelers’ season-ending loss to the Patriots in the AFC title game, has been troublesome for both the player and team.

For one, the NFL reportedly launched an investigation into the Steelers’ handling of Bell to see if they purposely hid the injury. And two, it’s a serious leg injury to one of the game’s top running backs who also happens to be without a long-term contract. On Feb. 1, Bell told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette that he might need surgery.

On Wednesday, some good news finally arrived. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bell isn’t expected to need surgery to repair the injury. Via NFL.com:

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Bell is not expected to undergo surgery after visiting doctors after the playoffs. Bell has not scheduled surgery yet, which would have happened by now if necessary, per Rapoport.

As for the NFL’s investigation into the handling of the injury, the results are still unknown, though it’s worth noting that the league reportedly only issued a warned to the Seahawks for a similar infraction , which could bode well for the Steelers.

Bell is coming off an incredible season in which he totaled 1,884 yards from scrimmage in 12 games. In the Steelers’ first two playoff games, Bell rushed for 337 yards, powering the Steelers to the AFC title game. But he didn’t last long against the Patriots, exiting the game because of the groin injury. After the game, it was revealed that he had actually been dealing with it for some time.

With his contract expiring this offseason, the Steelers are expected to franchise tag Bell before trying to make sure he remains in Pittsburgh for the long haul.