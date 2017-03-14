Steelers' Le'Veon Bell rips Lonzo Ball's dad after his Michael Jordan remarks

Bell doesn't think LaVar Ball would've killed M.J. in one-on-one

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell likes a lot of things. He likes patiently waiting for gaps to open. He likes scoring touchdowns. He likes leading the league in yards per game. 

He does not, however, appear to like LaVar Ball, the father of UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball. A day after LaVar Ball told USA Today he would’ve killed Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one back in his “heyday,” Bell decided he needed to fire back on Twitter.

Take a look:

Unsurprisingly, Bell isn’t really wrong. As CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone wrote Monday, Ball did average 2.2 points per game in the one year he spent at Washington State. So no, LaVar Ball would not have killed Michael Jordan in one-on-one.

You know what would make for a better game? Bell vs. Ball. After all, it was just a year ago when Bell posted this video to Instagram:

Unfortunately, that’s unlikely to happen given Bell is recovering from groin surgery.

Earlier this month, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell. Now, they’re reportedly hammering out a long-term contract. So, Bell would probably be wise to avoid the basketball court until he signs that lucrative deal.

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

