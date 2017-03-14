Steelers' Le'Veon Bell rips Lonzo Ball's dad after his Michael Jordan remarks

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell likes a lot of things. He likes patiently waiting for gaps to open. He likes scoring touchdowns. He likes leading the league in yards per game.

He does not, however, appear to like LaVar Ball, the father of UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball. A day after LaVar Ball told USA Today he would’ve killed Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one back in his “heyday,” Bell decided he needed to fire back on Twitter.

Take a look:

lol man, Lavar Ball really will say anything for attention...so youu can beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1 in both y'all primes man?! 😩😂 I'm done — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017 Lavar Ball, you have to understand you averaged a whole 2 points per game at Washington State...youu know damn well Jordan would TORCH you! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017 Lavar Ball, in '88 when youu averaged that whole 2 points a game at Washington St, Michael Jordan averaged 35 a game with the Chicago Bulls — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Bell isn’t really wrong. As CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone wrote Monday, Ball did average 2.2 points per game in the one year he spent at Washington State. So no, LaVar Ball would not have killed Michael Jordan in one-on-one.

You know what would make for a better game? Bell vs. Ball. After all, it was just a year ago when Bell posted this video to Instagram:

Unfortunately, that’s unlikely to happen given Bell is recovering from groin surgery.

I appreciate everyone's thoughts & prayers...surgery went really well, & groin already feels better than it did before! I'll be stronger! ✊🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 13, 2017

Earlier this month, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell. Now, they’re reportedly hammering out a long-term contract. So, Bell would probably be wise to avoid the basketball court until he signs that lucrative deal.