Steelers' Martavis Bryant could be reinstated any day now from year-long ban

It has been 12 months since Martavis Bryant was suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy , and he’s eligible to return to the Steelers as soon as he’s reinstated, which could happen any day now.

That would be a welcome development for the Steelers, who lacked a No. 2 receiver opposite Antonio Brown for much of the 2016 season. Bryant’s presence would immediately alleviate the double-teams Brown faced -- and if it doesn’t, fully expect Ben Roethlisberger to go after whoever is charged with trying to cover Bryant. Of course, this assumes that once Bryant is reinstated, he can stay out of trouble. Last month, Steelers president Art Rooney was cautiously optimistic about Bryant’s future in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, [Bryant] has a tremendous amount of talent and potential,” Rooney told reporters, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “To the extent that we can have him on the team and have him bring his talent to its fullest potential would be great, but we’ve got a ways to go before any of us understand where that is.”

But the Steelers are also keeping their options open; the team hosted receiver Justin Hunter on Monday. Like Bryant, Hunter’s measurables are off the charts -- he’s 6-feet-4, has 4.4. 40 speed and a 40-inch vertical. Unlike Bryant, Hunter’s physical talents haven’t translated into on-field production. He has played for three teams since coming into the league in 2013, and has never had more than 28 receptions in a season.

In January, Bryant told SI.com that he’s focused solely on football after having doubts early in his career.

“I was young and I made bad decisions. It was just a really bad point and moment in my life. I was actually tired of football. I told my agent I didn’t want to play anymore,” Bryant said. “It hurt my mom and hurt my grandma for me to constantly be put in that situation that I kept telling them that I would do better.

“Being out this whole year helped me grow up ... I changed a lot of things in my life, and helped me change my ways. I’m going to show you how much I’ve changed.”

Now it’s just a matter of getting reinstated. According to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler, Bryant could hear something from the league between now and late March, or 60 days from when Bryant officially applied for reinstatement in late January.

More from Fowler: “[T]he Steelers view Bryant’s potential presence as a bonus, but they aren’t tailoring offensive plans around him right now -- not until he is back in the lineup and has proven he’s reliable.”

With Bryant, the Steelers’ offense could border on unstoppable. In addition to Big Ben and Brown, Pittsburgh has the league’s best running back in Le’Veon Bell. There’s also tight end Ladarius Green, who is a matchup nightmare when healthy, something he struggled with a season ago. There’s also Sammie Coates, a 2015 third-round pick drafted specifically because the Steelers knew Bryant was facing suspension. In the first five games of the 2016 season, Coates had at least one reception of at least 41 yards, and his best effort came in Week 5 against the Jets, when he had a 72-yard touchdown and finished with six catches for 139 yards and two scores. But over the final two months, he was hampered by various ailments, including broken fingers.

In addition to free agency, Pittsburgh could also look for a receiver in the draft. Either way, for now, Bryant and the Steelers wait.