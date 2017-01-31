Steelers president expects Big Ben to return, wants to sign Brown and Bell

Days after the Steelers were demolished by the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hinted that he might have played his last NFL snap.

Coach Mike Tomlin said at the time that "He said it, so you do take it seriously," though CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote that Steelers fans can relax because the future Hall of Famer "isn't going anywhere."

Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed as much Tuesday when speaking with reporters.

Art Rooney II said today he had "good conversation" w Ben and he personally thinks he will be back in 2017, despite his QB's comments. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 31, 2017

That said, Rooney conceded that the team is "due" to draft a quarterback.

Rooney also weighed in on Antonio Brown, who has been heavily criticized in recent weeks for his decision to fire up Facebook Live in the locker room after the Steelers beat the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, even as Tomlin addressed the team.

In that time, Brown has gone from one of the league's best wide receivers, to a selfish distraction now looking for a new contract, and perhaps the Steelers would be better off without him.

Luckily for Roethlisberger and the offense, Rooney isn't of that opinion.

This should end all of the AB trade clickbait nonsense that has circulated #Steelers twitter over the last 2 weeks https://t.co/HMKHkuMQfi — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 31, 2017

This isn't to say that Brown can sometimes be a handful, but an acknowledgment that he's not a Terrell Owens-type locker room cancer, or a player who is constantly finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

Rooney said he view Antonio Brown's antics as "little annoyances, with the emphasis on little," as far as he's concerned. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 31, 2017

Also encouraging: Rooney sounds like the organization feels comfortable that Le'Veon Bell, who was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season, has matured. And as such, it is the Steelers' intention to lock him up long term.

Art Rooney says he's confident Bell has put problems behind: "I'm confident he's going to be a player we can count on in the future." — Chris Bradford (@BCTBradford) January 31, 2017

The news isn't quite as encouraging for the Steelers' other young star. Wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, could be reinstated in the coming months and return to the team. But it doesn't sound like Rooney is counting on that.

Rooney on suspended Martavis Bryant: "I'm not sure at this point you can count on him." Said Bryant has ways to go before they can. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 31, 2017

In related news: Don't be surprised if the Steelers target a wide receiver early in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Finally, Rooney talked about Tomlin, who has also drawn criticism at times this season.

"We were playing at a high level," Rooney said. "You play in AFC Championship Game, you're close to the highest level."

Not surprisingly, the Steelers president disagreed with Terry Bradshaw's assessment that Tomlin was nothing more than a glorified cheerleader.

More Rooney on Bradshaw: He's an all-time great Steeler. I still love him for everything he did. But he must have had a lapse in judgement. — Dale Lolley (@dlolleyor) January 31, 2017

One quick postscript: James Harrison may never retire.