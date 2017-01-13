Steelers reinstate assistant coach Joey Porter mere days after arrest

Joey Porter's absence from the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a short one. Steelers president Art Rooney II announced Friday morning that Porter will return to the team after his arrest earlier this week and will coach against the Chiefs in the divisional round.

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on OLB Coach Joey Porter.https://t.co/tlqWQ2vxdo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2017

"At this time, we have decided that Joey Porter will return to our coaching staff for the game in Kansas City this weekend," Rooney said in a statement. "We have reviewed the available information regarding the incident that took place on Sunday night. We have also reviewed the communication from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office indicating the intention of that office to withdraw all but the summary offense charges.

"As an organization, we have great respect for the job the City of Pittsburgh Police perform for our community.

"We also respect the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings stemming from the incident. We will await the outcome of the legal process and communicate further with the NFL regarding the personal conduct policy before making any further decisions on potential discipline."

Porter also released a statement through the team: "I am grateful to be allowed to return to our coaching staff this weekend. I regret that I was involved in an incident that could have been a distraction to our team. Most importantly, I regret that I touched the police officer and I sincerely apologize for that action. Thankfully, no one was injured."

Porter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (among other charges) after an incident at a bar earlier this week and was subsequently placed on leave by the team. With the district attorney dropping all charges but disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, however, the Steelers are apparently now OK with him rejoining the team and performing his duties as outside linebackers coach.