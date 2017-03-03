Steelers reportedly working on new deal for Le'Veon Bell, could set market for RBs

With Antonio Brown’s shiny new five-year, $73 million contract out of the way, the Steelers have now turned their attention to Le’Veon Bell. And according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the two sides are “heavy into negotiations” on a long-term deal that will make Bell the league’s highest-paid running back.

It’s hardly a surprising development; the plan was to take care of Brown, then Bell. It’s why the Steelers used the franchise tag on Bell last week -- to the tune of $12.1 million for 2017, assuming a new contract isn’t agreed upon by July 15. But the expectation is that a deal will be reached well before then, perhaps as soon as next week when the new league year begins.

Part of what makes Bell indispensable to Pittsburgh’s offense -- and one of the NFL’s most dynamic weapons -- is that he’s as dangerous as a receiver as he is a runner. And while that versatility makes life eminently easier for Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, it’s a nightmare for opposing defenses. But it’s alway why Bell’s about to get paid.

Specifically, Bell’s annual salary should be well north of the $8 million a year LeSean McCoy pulls down (which is tops among all running backs not currently playing on a franchise tender), but it likely won’t reset the market. Partly because he’s a unique talent, and partly because, in general, running backs are fungible. It makes little salary-cap sense to pay them exorbitant salaries when cheaper, just-as-productive alternatives are easily available.

Put another way: Consider the top running backs (in terms of annual average salary) currently behind McCoy: Jonathan Stewart ($7.3 million a year), Doug Martin ($7.15 million), Lamar Miller ($6.5 million) and Chris Ivory ($6.4 million). They’re all runners first, and offer little-to-nothing in the passing game.

For the Steelers, Bell is another chess piece that gives them one of the league’s most explosive offenses -- to go along with Brown, Ben Roethlisberger and that offensive line. There are still questions at tight end (Can Ladarius Green stay healthy) and at wide receiver (Can Martavis Bryant stay out of trouble, can Sammie Coates play with consistency, etc...) but there are 30 other teams who would love to have such problems.