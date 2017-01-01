Steelers safety hilariously, politely, vehemently disagrees with facemask flag
Mike Mitchell has a bit of a problem with your facemask call, Mr. Official, he'll have you know
Mike Mitchell has been called a dirty player, but the Steelers safety couldn't have been more polite while voicing his displeasure over a facemask call midway through overtime of Sunday's game against the Browns.
Added bonus: Mitchell, incredulous about the call and yelling like he's in a haunted house against his will, also drops a "goodness gracious" on the official:
Mike Mitchell requests you reconsider, with all due respect. pic.twitter.com/AWk66HUDeH— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 1, 2017
And we can't disagree with this tweet:
CBS just got the best Mike Mitchell reaction on a blown call. Please give @CBSSports all the Sports Emmys. GREAT audio work.— Collin McCollough (@cmccollo) January 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Mitchell, who did grab Corey Coleman's facemask on the play -- but Coleman also grabbed Mitchell's -- has made it clear that he is not, despite perception, a dirty player. Here he is late last month, after Bengals coach Marvin Lewis reportedly mentioned Mitchell in comparison to Vontaze Burfict.
"All this sh--, people talking about me being a dirty player, man, go slap yourself," Mitchell said at the time, via PennLive.com.
Goodness gracious, indeed.
In related news, the Browns, who led the Steelers 14-0 in the first half and had at least three chances to win the game, ended up losing in overtime, 27-24.
Good news: They have the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Bad news: They'll almost certainly find a way to screw it up.
