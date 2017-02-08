Steelers to teams reportedly asking about Antonio Brown trade: 'Hell no'

This may surprise you, but the Steelers aren't interested in trading away superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher/Report, "multiple teams" have called the Steelers asking about a possible trade of Brown and they have been told "hell no."

Brown himself also told Freeman after the Steelers' loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game -- in which some questioned whether or not Brown was giving maximum effort -- that he knows he needs to grow up . Brown also said that he won't ever make a mistake like the Facebook Live video he streamed in the Steelers' postgame locker room after beating the Chiefs.

Brown was called "selfish" by his coach and had his commitment to the team questioned by anonymous sources. Brown was also fined $10,000 by the Steelers and rumors about him being on the market for a possible trade started to float out there. Don't bank on that happening, even though teams are reportedly inquiring about his availability.

"It was a dumb mistake," Brown said. "Can't believe I did it, and it won't happen again. I promise you that."

Antonio Brown says he has some growing up to do. USATSI

"The big thing I learned is that I have some growing up to do, and I'm going to do it," Brown added. "I learned a lot from it and will keep learning. I'm going to rebuild the trust with my teammates and my coaches. I promise you that, too."

Maybe most important was him reaffirming his commitment to Pittsburgh, saying he plans to be with the franchise that drafted him for his full career.

"I'm a Steeler for life," Brown said.

If the Steelers wanted to trade Brown, they could do it pretty easily. He's one of the best wideouts in the game, a top player at the position and just 28 years old.

Good luck finding a team that wouldn't give up a first-round pick for Brown. The team might want to send a message to Brown about growing up and being a leader, but they're not about to try and move on him from. If anything, this offseason could see them extend Brown.

He might have some maturing to do, but he's going to be around Pittsburgh for a while.