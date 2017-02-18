Stefon Diggs may or may not agree with Kyrie Irving that the earth is flat

NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he said on a podcast appearance that he believes the earth is flat. “This is not even a conspiracy theory,” Irving said. “The Earth is flat.”

He may or may not have company in that belief, in the form of Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs took to Twitter later on Friday and in a series of tweets either agreed with Irving... or didn’t. You decide.

How mad would you guys be if I said I agree with kyrie? Well don't care — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

@tategotham prove that it's not right now. Besides showing me a picture that you got from somewhere. And I'll be a believer ... — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

Okay I'm just talking to get a reaction out of you guys... — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

But then again.. am I ? 🤔 — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

The world may never know goodnight. — Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 18, 2017

Irving had an in-depth explanation for why he believes the earth is flat, and it all depends on a grand conspiracy theory executed by a mysterious “they.”

“It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us. What I’ve been taught is that the earth is round. But if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these planets?”

Asked by teammate Richard Jefferson why he put “planets” in quotation marks, this was Irving’s response:

“Because, everything that they send — or that they want to say they’re sending — doesn’t come back. There is no concrete information except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there, you just got to go searching for it.”

His belief in a flat earth goes against thousands of years of scientific study proving a spherical earth, a concept that can be dated back as early as third century BC and for which there is ample physical evidence.