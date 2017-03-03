Steve Smith: Former Jet Brandon Marshall 'would be a great fit' with the Ravens

After getting cut by the New York Jets on Friday, Brandon Marshall is searching for his fifth team since he entered the league in 2006. Could the Baltimore Ravens be that team?

For one, the Ravens are down a receiver due to Steve Smith’s retirement. Two, Marshall is already accustomed to working (and thriving) with non-elite quarterbacks like Ryan Fitzpatrick , Jay Cutler and Josh McCown . And three, Smith says Marshall would be a good fit.

“I think [Marshall] would be a good fit,” Smith told Garrett Downing of the Ravens’ website. “Actually, me and B-Marshall talked last week and he kind of gave me a heads up on some things. I talked to a lot of other guys as well. When they ask about coming to Baltimore, a lot of guys call me and say, ‘Hey, what’s your perspective?’”

Aside from his disappointing 2016 season (788 yards and three touchdowns), Marshall gas been the model of consistency throughout his career. He has reached 1,000 yards in eight of his 11 seasons. Since 2006, only three players have caught more touchdowns.

That’s probably why Smith says Marshall would fit in well with the Ravens.

“I think he would be a great fit because he’s a playmaker,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, you need playmakers. You need a lot of horses in the stable and you can never have too many playmakers on one team or one side of the ball.”

It remains to be seen if Marshall would be interested in going to Baltimore, though. At this point in his career, Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, likely values winning a championship over anything else. Despite his individual success, Marshall has never been to the playoffs, falling just short way too many times in Week 17 situations.

In Week 17 of his rookie season, the Denver Broncos failed to beat the 49ers to earn a playoff spot. In Week 17 of the 2008 season, the Broncos lost a win-and-you’re-in game against the San Diego Chargers . In Week 17 of the 2009 season, the Broncos needed to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and get some help, but they lost. In Week 17 of the 2012 season, the Chicago Bears pushed their record to 10-6 with a win over the Detroit Lions , but the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers to steal the Bears’ playoff spot. In Week 17 of the 2013 season, the Bears lost a win-and-you’re-in game against the Packers. And finally, in Week 17 of the 2015 season, the Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills and missed the playoffs at 10-6.

So really, the New England Patriots should be the only team that Marshall considers. He’s in the middle of arguably the worst individual playoff drought ever. And only Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are guaranteed to end it.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have missed the postseason in consecutive seasons, going 13-19 since 2015.