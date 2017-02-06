Super Bowl 2017: Best Twitter reactions to epic Patriots win, Falcons collapse

Not only was Super Bowl LI probably the greatest championship football game ever played, but it was also tailor-made for Twitter.

The Super Bowl basically had everything: Tom Brady cementing his status as the greatest quarterback of all time, the Falcons becoming the latest major sports team to lose the title by blowing a huge lead, and Roger Goodell being forced to hand over the Lombardi Trophy to the Deflategaters themselves, the Patriots.

All the storylines brought out Twitter's best, brightest, and biggest trolls.

Tom Brady to Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/6wereX7tpV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2017

Falcons fans over the last 20 minutes... pic.twitter.com/exwtQuyRMB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 6, 2017

Now about this guy... pic.twitter.com/1DatLXc3kV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017

omw to steal your trophy pic.twitter.com/UXmwq9H2hX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017

Friend just texted me this. pic.twitter.com/lOL8JmkIS3 — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 6, 2017

.@NFL we have a proposal for you pic.twitter.com/QdQYTK0b57 — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady reading a bedtime story to his kids tonight pic.twitter.com/GXhwBMWw94 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 6, 2017

Goodell headed to the stage: pic.twitter.com/vFzUaJswi2 — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 6, 2017