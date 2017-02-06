Super Bowl 2017: Best Twitter reactions to epic Patriots win, Falcons collapse
Twitter gave it up for Tom Brady, and had no mercy for the Falcons
Not only was Super Bowl LI probably the greatest championship football game ever played, but it was also tailor-made for Twitter.
The Super Bowl basically had everything: Tom Brady cementing his status as the greatest quarterback of all time, the Falcons becoming the latest major sports team to lose the title by blowing a huge lead, and Roger Goodell being forced to hand over the Lombardi Trophy to the Deflategaters themselves, the Patriots.
All the storylines brought out Twitter's best, brightest, and biggest trolls.
mood pic.twitter.com/G4eIven7h0— byrd mane (@TheRealTbyrd) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady to Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/6wereX7tpV— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2017
Falcons fans over the last 20 minutes... pic.twitter.com/exwtQuyRMB— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 6, 2017
#RINGSpic.twitter.com/TinGnA4Lgx— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
Now about this guy... pic.twitter.com/1DatLXc3kV— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017
omw to steal your trophy pic.twitter.com/UXmwq9H2hX— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017
Friend just texted me this. pic.twitter.com/lOL8JmkIS3— Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 6, 2017
.@NFL we have a proposal for you pic.twitter.com/QdQYTK0b57— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady reading a bedtime story to his kids tonight pic.twitter.com/GXhwBMWw94— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
Goodell headed to the stage: pic.twitter.com/vFzUaJswi2— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 6, 2017
#SB51#Falconspic.twitter.com/94K4bhXURG— Ethan (@EthanCarterSP) February 6, 2017
"Sir, You've been in a coma since halftime"— Ben Wendt ❄️⛄️ (@benwendtjaming) February 6, 2017
"I can't wait to see how badly the Falcons beat the Patriots" pic.twitter.com/wnN6PX8KQh
Freshly made by me lmfao enjoy #Falcons#SuperBowl#LowerDownpic.twitter.com/TQFOckujBY— iRashawn229 (@Rashawn_Merrell) February 6, 2017
No talk. Brady is the GOAT. Cements legacy. Comes from 28-3 to win 34-28 in overtime 🐐#SuperBowl#SB51@NFL@NFL@PatsNationTMpic.twitter.com/dRB8Vby6xY— Ali Khachiche™ (@khachiche_34) February 6, 2017
FALCONING INTENSIFIES pic.twitter.com/vEOq0ddtMj— sad (@EagleEye1906) February 6, 2017
