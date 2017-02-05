Super Bowl 2017: Live blog, player and weather updates before Patriots vs. Falcons

HOUSTON -- It's finally here. Game day.

Not just any game day, though. It's the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. It's Tom Brady, who's seeking his fifth Super Bowl ring, against Matt Ryan, recently crowned the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

Stock up on your snacks, call your friends over to watch and get ready for a shootout.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, but we'll keep you updated on everything happening before, during and after the Super Bowl in our live blog below -- including player news, inactives, and scenes from in and around NRG Stadium. Once the game kicks off, we'll provide instant analysis on every big play, pictures, scoring highlights and injuries.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.