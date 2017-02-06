Super Bowl 2017: Move over helmet catch, Edelman's ankle catch is craziest ever

Julian Edelman topped David Tyree's helmet catch. In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, he came down with the craziest, most improbable catch in the history of the Super Bowl.

In doing so, he gave the Patriots something that they lacked for most of Super Bowl LI: hope. He gave them a chance to complete the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Here's what happened: The Patriots, who faced a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter, trailed by eight points with just over two minutes remaining in the game. But they had the ball.

On first-and-10 at the 36-yard line, Brady fired a pass toward three Falcons defenders over the middle. Edelman also happened to be in the area.

Somehow, Edelman stole the ball after, preventing an interception and an incompletion. He was only given the chance to do that because the ball deflected off more than a couple body parts. Take a look:

How did he catch this?

How?

The Falcons challenged the play. That challenge failed.

The miracle didn't stop there. The Patriots ended up scoring a touchdown to get to within two points when James White plunged into the end zone from a yard out. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Brady and Danny Amendola hooked up, tying the game with less than a minute remaining.

How?

After getting a stop to force overtime, the Patriots won the coin toss and took the ball. They never gave the ball back to the Falcons, journeying 75 yards on eight plays. White ended the game by fighting his way into the end zone from two yards out.

Keep in mind: The biggest comeback in Super Bowl history -- before Sunday's game -- was 10 points. The Patriots trailed by 25 points in the second half. They scored 31 unanswered to win the game.

Never count out Touchdown Tom.